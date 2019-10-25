Where To Vote On November 5 In Richmond, VA

The topic is featured in every commercial. Flyers and colorful cardstock crowd our mailboxes. While signs are found daily spotting lawns around town.
Vote. Vote. VOTE!
Not sure exactly how to vote, what to do or where to go when November 5 rolls around?
Whether you are a Virginia resident and you are not registered to vote or if you are a registered voter, but you’re not sure where your polling location is, you can find that information HERE, at the website for the Virginia Department of Elections. It’s a great resource for polling information and more.
