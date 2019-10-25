CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Where To Vote On November 5 In Richmond, VA

Local Election 2018

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

 

The topic is featured in every commercial. Flyers and colorful cardstock crowd our mailboxes. While signs are found daily spotting lawns around town.

Vote. Vote. VOTE!

Not sure exactly how to vote, what to do or where to go when November 5 rolls around?

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Whether you are a Virginia resident and you are not registered to vote or if you are a registered voter, but you’re not sure where your polling location is, you can find that information HERE, at the website for the Virginia Department of Elections. It’s a great resource for polling information and more.

 

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off For Wanting Beyonce To ‘Mobilize Voters’
25 photos

Latest…

november 5 , richmond , va , Vote

Videos
Latest
Local Election 2018
Where To Vote On November 5 In Richmond,…
 3 hours ago
10.25.19
Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero…
 23 hours ago
10.25.19
Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Doing The Work Stylishly: Michelle Obama Spotted With…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Monica! Here Are 10 Times Shut…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Hart To Miss Award Ceremony Due To…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Zaddy Appreciation: All The Times Drake Got It…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
15 items
Come Through Sis! ‘Queen And Slim’s’ Jodie Turner-Smith…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Mother Daughter Moment: Harlem School Of The Arts…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close