CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A Book About Him

Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

It was recently reported that Ray J has the rights to Suge Knight’s life. The rapper/businessman has been given the go-ahead from the Death Row CEO to use his likeness for movies, books, music, and other projects.

During a recent call from jail, Suge told TMZ that Nick Cannon will also be lending a hand in getting his story out to the masses. According to Knight, Nick Cannon will be writing a book about him.

Suge says that Cannon is “one of the most respected people in Hollywood” and he trusts him with his biography.

Meanwhile, Ray J is supposed to handle the future of Death Row Records with new music coming soon. Suge may get out of jail after copping a deal on his murder charge, the 28 years has been cut down to about 10 due to jail overcrowding.

What do you think of Nick Cannon and Ray J working with Suge Knight?

See story here

Suge Knight’s Least Threatening Throwback Pics (PHOTOS)
32 photos
Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A Book About Him

Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A…
 45 mins ago
10.22.19
HELLO WORLD: This Black Woman Is Building A…
 18 hours ago
10.22.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jordyn Woods Debuts A New…
 23 hours ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 23 hours ago
10.22.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
NBA Player Marcus Banks Celebrates His Birthday At Chateau Nightclub & Gardens
Suge Knight Signs Life Rights Over To Ray…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 2 days ago
10.22.19
The Dogg Father! 9 Reasons Why Snoop Dogg…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Moët And Chandon Honor Fashion Designer LaQuan Smith…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
To Be Black & Lit: 10 HBCU Homecoming…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
10 Fall Fashion Staples You Need In Your…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
Beard Or No Beard: Do You Prefer These…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close