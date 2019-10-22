Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A Book About Him

It was recently reported that Ray J has the rights to Suge Knight’s life. The rapper/businessman has been given the go-ahead from the Death Row CEO to use his likeness for movies, books, music, and other projects.

During a recent call from jail, Suge told TMZ that Nick Cannon will also be lending a hand in getting his story out to the masses. According to Knight, Nick Cannon will be writing a book about him.

Suge says that Cannon is “one of the most respected people in Hollywood” and he trusts him with his biography.

Meanwhile, Ray J is supposed to handle the future of Death Row Records with new music coming soon. Suge may get out of jail after copping a deal on his murder charge, the 28 years has been cut down to about 10 due to jail overcrowding.

What do you think of Nick Cannon and Ray J working with Suge Knight?

