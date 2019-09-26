ACLU Wants Officer-Involved Shooting Body Cam Released To The Public

Gay Plack was shot and killed by Henrico police officers in her Westend home last week and now the ACLU wants the police body-cam to be released to the public. Several community leaders and the media were able to view the footage of the officer-involved shooting, but the video will not be shared with the public. The ACLU released a statement, saying the footage should be released immediately, as well as the names of the officers involved. They are also calling for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: