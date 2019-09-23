CLOSE
Big3 Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed

BIG3 - Playoffs

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Andre Emmett, Texas Tech University’s all-time leading scorer and former NBA player was shot and killed this morning in Dallas.

Emmett, 37, had just finished his second season playing in the Big 3 league, finishing runner-up to Joe Johnson in MVP voting. An All-American at Texas Tech, he was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2004 NBA Draft. A Dallas native, Emmett played at Carter High School before heading West to Lubbock to star for the Red Raiders.

As news of Emmett’s death broke, the Big 3 and fans across the country sent their condolences. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Emmett had recently become a father.

 

