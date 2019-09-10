Year-Round School Coming to Hopewell City Public Schools

The Commonwealth of Virginia is giving a grant to Hopewell City Public Schools to help finalize its plans for year-around school. The school board approved a plan for a balanced calendar earlier this year, which affects all five schools. The city of Hopewell is the first school district in the state to move all of its schools into a year-round schedule.

On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced year-round school grant would be for one-and-a-half-million dollars. The calendar looks like nine weeks of instruction time rotating with three-week breaks, along with a six-week summer break.

