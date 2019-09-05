CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Sybil Wilkes and AARP’s Dionne Polite Talk Life, Friendships, Health & More [VIDEO]

There’s nothing quite like sitting down with your close girlfriends and catching up on everything happening in each other’s lives.

During the 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion, we had our own version of this with AARP’s “Real Girl Talk” seminar with Sybil Wilkes and AARP’s Dionne Polite.

The duo discussed everything from friendships to mental health. In the clip above, Wilkes talks about the impact having close relationships has had on her throughout her life.

Watch the full seminar here

Sybil Wilkes and AARP’s Dionne Polite Talk Life, Friendships, Health & More [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Makes Major Boss Moves…
 21 hours ago
09.05.19
TV Personality Kalen Allen Delivers Epic Beyonce Tribute…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
King Of Riffs & Hits: A Reminder Of…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Black Fathers Attempt To Do Their Daughters’ Hair…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
10 items
‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Mostly ‘Cat Washes’ &…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Reebok x Cardi B - Meet You There
Cardi B Teaches Constance Wu How To Give…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Promises To Help Bahamas After Dorian Devastates…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
NFL, Roc Nation Donate $400k In Chicago, Meek…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
18 items
Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close