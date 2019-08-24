CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Listen Here: Missy Elliott Releases New EP ‘Iconology’ And Fans Can’t Get Enough

2019 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

 

Missy Elliott is back in a BIG way and the music industry couldn’t be happier.

Thursday night the VA native wowed the world by releasing a surprise EP entitled Iconology. After a 14-year hiatus, the sudden addition of five new songs to the Elliott catalog comes as a welcomed surprise to fans around the world.

RELATED: MTV VMAs — How Missy Elliott Broke The Music Video Mold

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Along with her new EP, Elliott also served us a visual feast in the form of the new music video for her song “Throw It Back.”

 

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the project and rejoice over the return of the music icon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t be the last to listen to the latest from Missy Elliott. You can stream Iconology here:

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award
15 photos

Latest…

how to stream Missy Elliot new album , Iconology , Listen to new music by Missy Elliot , Missy Elliott , music , New

Videos
Latest
2019 Essence Festival - Day 1
Listen Here: Missy Elliott Releases New EP ‘Iconology’…
 2 hours ago
08.24.19
Countdown To Monday: Queen Latifah, Fetty Wap &…
 11 hours ago
08.24.19
0 item
Here Are The Top Fashion Looks For The…
 11 hours ago
08.24.19
Iconology: All Hail Missy Elliott, Queen Of Hip-Hop…
 12 hours ago
08.24.19
Who Would’ve Thought: These Actors Made More Money…
 12 hours ago
08.24.19
Missy Elliott’s Funky Fresh New Visuals Makes Creativity…
 13 hours ago
08.24.19
Rihanna Cosigns Storing Your Weed In Her Fenty…
 15 hours ago
08.24.19
Study Explores Why Men & Women Send Nudes…
 16 hours ago
08.24.19
27 items
How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up…
 17 hours ago
08.24.19
Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’
 1 day ago
08.23.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover
 1 day ago
08.23.19
Realness: Ricky On FX’s ‘Pose’ Smashes Expectations On…
 1 day ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 1 day ago
08.23.19
TRIED IT: Urban Skin Rx’s Microdermabrasion With Retinol…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close