Weekend Roundup: Jazz And Music Festival, Squirrels & More!

‘Tis the season to head outdoors! The good news is, RVA has something for everyone — including the live music enthusiast and your favorite baseball junkie.

With so much to do, it can seem a bit overwhelming. Don’t worry, I’ve jotted down a few great ideas:

New To Theaters

The Kitchen

 

Dora And The Lost City of Gold

 

Brian Banks

 

The Art of Racing In The Rain

 

After the Wedding

 

New To DVD

A Dog’s Journey

 

Friday, Aug. 9

Movies In The Park

Grab the entire fam! See your favorite family films for FREE all summer long! For more information: ipowerrichmond.com

Lavell Crawford at The Richmond Funny Bone

Don’t miss Lavell Crawford performing LIVE this weekend! Crawford is taking over The Richmond Funny Bone from August 9th – 11th. For more information: kissrichmond.com

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

Don’t miss Jill Scott, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Big Boi and many more at the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. The festivities kick off at Maymont Park and last from August 8, 2019 – August 11, 2019. For more information: richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com/

Flying Squirrels vs. Bowie Baysox

Attention sports fans, Richmond’s Flying Squirrels go up against the Bowie Baysox this weekend. For more information or to purchase tickets: milb.com

Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment

Explore the art of Tibetan Buddhism through amazing collections of Himalayan art right here in Richmond. Take time to unplug from your everyday hustle to contemplate and reflect at the Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit runs until August 18, 2019. For more information: vmfa.museum

Saturday, Aug. 10

Get Adjusted Concert

Time to get your praise on at the Get Adjusted Concert featuring John P. Kee! The festivities will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Petersburg. For more information: praiserichmond.com

Sunday, Aug. 11

Downtown Richmond Free Walking Tour

Explore the colorful stories of Richmond’s past and present. The tour is free but tips are customary. For more information: richmondtourguys.com

Photos
