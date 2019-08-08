Weekend Roundup: Jazz And Music Festival, Squirrels & More!

‘Tis the season to head outdoors! The good news is, RVA has something for everyone — including the live music enthusiast and your favorite baseball junkie.
With so much to do, it can seem a bit overwhelming. Don’t worry, I’ve jotted down a few great ideas:
New To Theaters
The Kitchen
Dora And The Lost City of Gold
Brian Banks
The Art of Racing In The Rain
After the Wedding
New To DVD
A Dog’s Journey
Friday, Aug. 9
Movies In The Park
Grab the entire fam! See your favorite family films for FREE all summer long! For more information: ipowerrichmond.com
Lavell Crawford at The Richmond Funny Bone
Don’t miss Lavell Crawford performing LIVE this weekend! Crawford is taking over The Richmond Funny Bone from August 9th – 11th. For more information: kissrichmond.com
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival
Don’t miss Jill Scott, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Big Boi and many more at the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. The festivities kick off at Maymont Park and last from August 8, 2019 – August 11, 2019. For more information: richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com/
Flying Squirrels vs. Bowie Baysox
Attention sports fans, Richmond’s Flying Squirrels go up against the Bowie Baysox this weekend. For more information or to purchase tickets: milb.com
Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment
Explore the art of Tibetan Buddhism through amazing collections of Himalayan art right here in Richmond. Take time to unplug from your everyday hustle to contemplate and reflect at the Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit runs until August 18, 2019. For more information: vmfa.museum
Saturday, Aug. 10
Get Adjusted Concert
Time to get your praise on at the Get Adjusted Concert featuring John P. Kee! The festivities will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Petersburg. For more information: praiserichmond.com
Sunday, Aug. 11
Downtown Richmond Free Walking Tour
Explore the colorful stories of Richmond’s past and present. The tour is free but tips are customary. For more information: richmondtourguys.com
