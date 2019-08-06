CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nobel Prize Winning Author Toni Morrison Has Died

Toni Morrison

Source: Deborah Feingold / Getty

Literary icon Toni Morrison has passed away at the age of 88.

According to the Associated Press, Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York after a short illness.

She was the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993. A visionary, Morrison is known for her prolific writing on African American life. Her novels include works like Beloved, The Bluest Eye, Sula, Song of Solomon, Tar Baby and Home.

In 2012, President Obama awarded Morrison with the highest civilian honor in the United States, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Morrison will be remembered as a literary pioneer, a courageous voice for African Americans and women.

Rest in power, Queen.

