Richmond Voters! Democratic Firehouse Primary In Two Days

Richmond City Democratic Committee will hold a Firehouse Primary for Commonwealth’s Attorney candidates, interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and Alexander L. Taylor Jr.

The Firehouse Primary will be held on August 8 and August 10, at the Main Branch Public Library 101 E. Franklin Street and the Southside Community Services Center 4100 Hull Street Road. Voting time on August 8 is 6:00PM-7:30PM and on August 10 is 10:30AM-1:30PM.

Only one candidate will be selected based on Richmond voters to run on the Democratic Party ticket in November 2019.

Richmond city residents check your voter status here.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: