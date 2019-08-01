CLOSE
Former RPS Teachers Sue School Board and Superintendent

RVA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING HEATED DISCUSSION

Source: RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS / RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Three Richmond elementary school teachers fired last year in an alleged cheating scandal are fight back against the allegations. The three teachers are suing the superintendent and Richmond School Board. Superintendent Jason Kamras said at the time that the trio from Carver Elementary School violated a sacred trust with students and families. They had been accused of changing answers on Standards of Learning (SOLs) tests. A complaint was filed in federal court yesterday that accuses the superintendent and school board of defaming them. The former teachers are looking for over two-million-dollars each.

