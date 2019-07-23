CLOSE
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

There’s a new scandal in Hollywood and it involves married director Antoine Fuqua and the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy.

You see the two of them were spotted by someone in Italy kissing and cuddling. Fuqua has been married to actress Lela Rochon for over 20 years and she has yet to speak on the Italian lip-lock between her husband and Murphy.

In fact, Lela has deleted her social media accounts. Do you think that Antoine and Lela have secretly split? Have you ever been caught cheating?

See story here

