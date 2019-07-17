Will Smith Gave Jaden Priceless Advice For His 21st Birthday

Rapper, actor, and philanthropist, Jaden Smith recently celebrated his 21st birthday in Malibu surrounded by family and friends.

Dad, Will Smith, took to social media to share the festivities, posting a video on his YouTube channel.

During the celebration, Will also shared some fatherly advice, “Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time.”

Not what we expected, but it’s definitely true!

