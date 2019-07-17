CLOSE
Today’s Clo-ism: Humble For A Stumble, Check Yourself

Clovia

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Pressure builds and blows. SHUT IT DOWN!  I have too much to lose than to go off on you.

Keep it humble before you stumble. A “Clo-ism” on life’s journey today.

Check out Miss Community’s daily “Clo-isms” here.

