Today’s Clo-ism: Humble For A Stumble, Check Yourself

Pressure builds and blows. SHUT IT DOWN! I have too much to lose than to go off on you.

Keep it humble before you stumble. A “Clo-ism” on life’s journey today.

Check out Miss Community’s daily “Clo-isms” here.

