Stay Cool! Heat Advisory In Effect Through Next Week in Virginia

A heat advisory is in effect for Richmond and Central Virginia today through next week. The heat index is expected to reach up to 105 this afternoon. The National Weather Service says hot and humid weather will consume two-thirds of the country by this weekend. The heat index may remain over 100 through early next week.

Please check on the elderly and pets during the extreme heat conditions today through next week.

Here are a few suggestions to stay cool in the heat:

*Drink Plenty of Water and Other Liquids To Keep Your Body Hydrated

*Wear Light Weight, Loose Fit Clothing

*Wear Caps and Hats

*Take Frequent Breaks and Just Simply Stay Cool

