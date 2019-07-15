Watch KEM Perform ‘Nobody’ at the One More Time Experience Columbus

Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience stopped in Columbus with Babyface, KEM, Bootsy Collins and Raheem Devaughn all on stage to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning show!
KEM lit up the stage with an electric performance for the lovers. But this wasn’t a sit in your seat performance, KEM came with dancers and a live band that had Columbus fans on their feet!
Check out KEM perform one of his biggest hits ‘Nobody’
