Outside Attorney Says Former Virginia Gov Wilder Kissed VCU Student

An investigation is complete into a Virginia Commonwealth University student’s allegations that former Virginia governor L. Douglas Wilder kissed her without consent.

The Washington Post is reporting an outside attorney conducted an investigation after the formal complaint against 88-year Wilder was filed with the university last December. The probe concluded he was responsible for the act.

The student says Wilder also offered up his house as a place where she could live. Her mother wants him to resign from his post as a distinguished professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

