How Many People Attended The Essence Festival?

Maze & Frankie Beverly

Source: Altria Theater / Hosea Productions

Yes. The Essence Festival was as packed as you thought it was. The 25th anniversary of the gathering in New Orleans attracted more than half a million people last weekend.

Over 100 performers hit the stage and over 300 celebrities and influencers held activities in the daytime village.

It was also a chance for a lot of the Democratic presidential candidates to tell their story to potential voters.

Did you attend? What was your favorite part? If you didn’t go, would you like to in the future?

