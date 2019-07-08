Bobby Brown Tearfully Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina In Emotional Moment At Essence Festival

146 reads Leave a comment
In what would’ve been Bobbi Kristina’s 26th birthday, Bobby Brown paid tribute to his daughter during the Essence Festival over the weekend. Brown performed at the annual festival and took time to remember his daughter, who passed away at 22-years-old.
“I keep one of my kids right here with me,” Brown said revealing a pendant worn around his neck in her honor. “Her name is Bobbi Kristina.”
After Bobby Brown’s performance of “Roni,” the singer looked up in the sky and said, “I know I’m going to love her for the rest of my life.”
