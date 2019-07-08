CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bobby Brown Tearfully Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina In Emotional Moment At Essence Festival

146 reads
Leave a comment
Valentine's Music Festival: Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and El Debarge

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

In what would’ve been Bobbi Kristina’s 26th birthday, Bobby Brown paid tribute to his daughter during the Essence Festival over the weekend. Brown performed at the annual festival and took time to remember his daughter, who passed away at 22-years-old.

“I keep one of my kids right here with me,” Brown said revealing a pendant worn around his neck in her honor. “Her name is Bobbi Kristina.”

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

After Bobby Brown’s performance of “Roni,” the singer looked up in the sky and said, “I know I’m going to love her for the rest of my life.”

See story here

 

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years
10 photos

 

Latest…

Bobbi Kristina , Bobby Brown , Bobby Brown Tearfully Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina In Emotional Moment At Essence Festival , essence festival

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close