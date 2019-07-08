Loyal White Knights of the KKK Held Peaceful Rally in Hanover Co.

Loyal White Knights of the KKK had a permit to host a peaceful rally in Hanover County, Virginia. The group was from North Carolina.

The Hanover County sheriff’s office says a rally held by KKK supporters ended without any incidents on Saturday. The North Carolina group, the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan showed up for an hour-long demonstration in front of the courthouse. Several people wore white Klan robes, while another person was seen waving the Confederate flag. Governor Ralph Northam said it was inexcusable.

