CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Why Watching When They See Us Is So Important

7 reads
Leave a comment
When They See Us Character Art

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

 

By: Taylor Wilkinson

The Netflix original, When They See Us is based on the true story of the Central Park 5 victims. Kevin Richardson, Antron Mccray, Raymond Santana Jr., Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam were falsely accused of the gruesome rape and attack on Trisha Meili in 1989. This Netflix original show exposes the system, we commonly refer to as the “justice system.” While the justice system is supposed to call for righteousness, the exonerated 5 were not given that opportunity. The movie also exposes the reality of men of color having a target on their back based on the color of their skin.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

As a society, we would like to think that situations like this are no longer happening, but it is still very prominent in America. Not only did the film expose the system, but it also exposed the press and how the media frame situations and people in order to dehumanize individuals and their circumstances. Ultimately, When They See Us is important because it also exposes the broken system that forces young individuals to admit to an unthinkable crime just because of the color of their skin. Although the men were exonerated in 2002, by Matias Reyes, the man who attacked and raped Trisha Meili, the men still live with their experience every day in both a positive and negative way. Every Man, Women, and child around the world should take part in giving the exonerated 5 men an opportunity to speak their truth and spread their reality so a Central Park 5 never has to occur again.

 

 

Black boys and men killed by police composite photo

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

62 photos Launch gallery

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, July 2, 2019 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Most recently, the country has seen the high-profile police shooting of Eric Logan, a Black man in South Bend, Indiana, where presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is mayor. His candidacy has helped bring publicity to a case that may have otherwise been lost in the news cycle. Less than a week before Logan was killed, police in Fort Worth, Texas, shot and killed JaQuavion Slaton in a hail of as many as 10 shots. READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.

 

The Latest:

Why Watching When They See Us Is So Important was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close