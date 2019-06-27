CLOSE
Are Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Engaged???

By:  Taylor Wilkinson

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau, also known as Jana are the biggest talks right now, especially in the YouTube world. Both Jake and Tana have made a reputation for themselves, mainly when on the topic of YouTube sensations. Although their relationship started with the intent to gain followers and entertain the idea of “clout,” the couple ultimately started to enjoy their clout chasing relationship. Because they began to connect while creating content together, they soon realized that their relationship was more than clout and content.

On both their YouTube channels, the couple have been very transparent about their relationship and the original intent of their affiliation. While their relationship is relatively new, the couple recently went to Las Vegas for Tana’s birthday. Tana posted on her Instagram story a picture of Jake holding a cake that stated, “Will you marry me.” In addition to the Instagram story of the cake, Tana also posted a ring on her wedding finger. While their engagement looks legit, both individuals tend to enjoy trolling the internet, so everyone wants to know the truth behind the pictures. Jana, what is the tea?

