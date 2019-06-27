CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics Extremely Alarming

I just needed a hand to hold

Source: Hiraman / Getty

HIV and AIDS rates in the United States have dropped, but rates among African Americans are still 20 times higher than those of whites. In some cases in southern states, the numbers have not declined. According to the CDC, Southern states including Georgia have the highest rates of new HIV-positive diagnoses. in 2015 almost 52 percent of all new diagnoses were in southern states. Of those new cases of HIV, 53 percent were African American. Southern states were also generally behind other regions in HIV prevention and care indicators.

Stopping new HIV diagnoses in the south has been challenging because of the larger, more geographically dispersed population, but more information and knowledge is a good place to start. The more you know, the more you can change.

Rates of HIV Diagnoses in the US, 2017

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

 

Black Southerners Still Struggle With HIV Epidemic, Statistics Extremely Alarming was originally published on hotspotatl.com

African-Americans , AIDs , Black Southerners , HIV , United States

