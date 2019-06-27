Richmond Mayor Stoney Names New Police Chief

William “Will” Smith has been named the new police chief of Richmond, Virginia. Smith is a longtime veteran of the Richmond Police Department (RPD).

Mayor Levar Stoney introduced William Smith as the city’s new police chief on Wednesday. Smith has served as the interim chief since the beginning of the year and has been with the department since 1995.

Mayor Stoney said the best candidate was in Richmond’s own backyard after the city evaluated its nationwide search.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Latest…