Kevin Durant Makes Money Moves to Free Agency

By Kevin Hughley
It has finally happened. The two time NBA champion, Kevin Durant, has declined his player option to re-sign with Golden State.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Per ESPN the 30 year-old hooper informed golden state management via his business manager Rich Kleiman, that he will be declining his $31.5 million player option in order to become an unrestricted free agent. With this move it is very likely we could see the NBA star change coasts and play for the Knicks, a move that Knicks fans have been waiting on for a long time, or even end up being cross-town rivals to King James as a Clipper!
One thing we can all agree on whoever signs him is gonna have to spend some dough, as it is expected that whichever team he signs with is going to offer a full max contract. Whatever he decides, he’s going to have to wait until free agency begins this Sunday. What do you guys think? Where do you guys see the Durantula ending up?
Spalding Drops Rare Limited-Edition 125th Anniversary Basketball For NBA Finals
Spalding Drops Rare Limited-Edition 125th Anniversary Basketball For NBA Finals
1. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 1 of 6
2. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 2 of 6
3. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 3 of 6
4. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 4 of 6
5. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 5 of 6
6. Spalding 125th Anniversary BallSource:Spalding 6 of 6
The Latest:
- Hot Outside, But Free Ice Skating Inside At Two Richmond Area Rinks
- Expect Dangerously Record High Temperatures This Weekend
- Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He Worshipped The Devil
- WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight Video Screen, Internet Collectively Fries Him
- Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts & They’re Already Testing It Out In 7 Countries
- C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon
- Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just Got Their Own Netflix Show
- Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan Omar Because Trump Is Too Racist
- U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in Danger of Dying in the Senate
- “I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up Five Days Later”: Peabo Bryson’s First Interview After Heart Attack With Ryan Cameron Uncensored
Kevin Durant Makes Money Moves to Free Agency was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com