By Kevin Hughley

It has finally happened. The two time NBA champion, Kevin Durant, has declined his player option to re-sign with Golden State.

Per ESPN the 30 year-old hooper informed golden state management via his business manager Rich Kleiman, that he will be declining his $31.5 million player option in order to become an unrestricted free agent. With this move it is very likely we could see the NBA star change coasts and play for the Knicks, a move that Knicks fans have been waiting on for a long time, or even end up being cross-town rivals to King James as a Clipper!

One thing we can all agree on whoever signs him is gonna have to spend some dough, as it is expected that whichever team he signs with is going to offer a full max contract. Whatever he decides, he’s going to have to wait until free agency begins this Sunday. What do you guys think? Where do you guys see the Durantula ending up?

Kevin Durant Makes Money Moves to Free Agency was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com