CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Missy Elliott The First Female Rapper To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

 

Missy Elliott just made history. The Virginia native is the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

A gifted songwriter, Elliott has written hits for numerous artists including Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Ariana Grande.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Former first lady Michelle Obama shared her love of Elliotts’s contributions. In a video that aired during the ceremony Obama lent these warm words:

“Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways. Thank you, not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard.”

Elliott is the third rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall, after Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

See Pictures From Stone Soul 2019!
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
223 photos

Latest…

Missy Elliot , The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Videos
Latest
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 1 day ago
11.09.19
Missing Clark Atlanta Student Found Dead, Roommate Suspected…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
Rapper Tory Lanez Gave Tyga Unlimited Features To…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
Netflix Teases New Comedy Show With A “Magical…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
Best Baby Must Haves Of 2019
 1 day ago
11.09.19
FAB FINDS: Nicki Minaj’s Former MUA Shares The…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
Styles Galore: All The Times SZA’s Hair Was…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
13 items
Slay Sis! Serena Williams’ New Fine Jewelry Line…
 2 days ago
11.09.19
Smiling young woman walking on the street, drinking coffee and using smart phone. It's Christmas time.
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 2 days ago
11.08.19
10 items
All The Southern Style Served At iOne Digital…
 2 days ago
11.09.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, SZA! This Is How She’s Glowed…
 2 days ago
11.09.19
Chef Danie Reveals What Pharrell Requests When She…
 2 days ago
11.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close