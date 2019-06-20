King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Patience

31 reads Leave a comment
Over the years as a Father, it has become truly obvious that Patience is one thing you must have plenty of. Sometimes we choose to rush things when they truly need time to develop and blossom.
Wanting our kids to walk and talk before their time is always a parent’s request but we quickly learn that you can’t rush life and the many cycles of it….have some Patience.
