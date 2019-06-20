CLOSE
Daddy Diaries
HomeDaddy Diaries

King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Patience

31 reads
Leave a comment
Daddy Diaries

Source: Radio One Richmond / Radio One Richmond

Over the years as a Father, it has become truly obvious that Patience is one thing you must have plenty of. Sometimes we choose to rush things when they truly need time to develop and blossom.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Daddy Diaries

Source: courtesy of Darren “King Tutt” Tutt / courtesy of Darren “King Tutt” Tutt

Wanting our kids to walk and talk before their time is always a parent’s request but we quickly learn that you can’t rush life and the many cycles of it….have some Patience.

This message is sponsored by The Children’s Museum of Richmond

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
Heavy D
21 photos

Latest…

King Tutt's Daddy Diaries: Patience

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 51 mins ago
07.19.19
Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG &…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
PaleyFest Fall 'Berlin Station' - Arrivals
Report: Keke Palmer Being Considered For Permanent Position…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close