King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Patience

Over the years as a Father, it has become truly obvious that Patience is one thing you must have plenty of. Sometimes we choose to rush things when they truly need time to develop and blossom.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wanting our kids to walk and talk before their time is always a parent’s request but we quickly learn that you can’t rush life and the many cycles of it….have some Patience.

This message is sponsored by The Children’s Museum of Richmond

For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @kissrichmond

Latest…