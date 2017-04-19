Taraji P. Henson Charges NC Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Taraji P. Henson is an unstoppable force. So haters: DON’T EVEN TRY IT! Or at the very least, do some fact checking.
One NC media outlet printed a false story indicating that the talented star would not be in attendance at Women’s Empowerment 2017 in Raleigh due to work conflicts.
The Howard University alumnus quickly put the record straight calling out the editorial for “#SLOPPYREPORTING”
With her award-winning performance in Hidden Figures, her outstanding work as Cookie on the juggernaut hit show, Empire — not to mention her best-selling autobiography, Around the Way Girl, to say Henson is “Winning” would be an understatement.
Don’t miss Taraji P. Henson as the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment 2017 this Saturday, April 22 at PNC Arena. For over 20 years Women’s Empowerment has been the leading event for women and families in the Triangle. Each year a sold out crowd gathers to see some the biggest names in the business while participating in workshops that help attendees live healthier lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @KissRichmond
10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!
10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!
1. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Simon & Schuster 5 of 10
6. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty 10 of 10
Latest…
- Community Clo Is Giving Up Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida Today On Kiss Fm
- Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their First Child
- Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him in His Upcoming Biopic?
- Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That People Somehow Still Love
Taraji P. Henson Charges NC Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting! was originally published on hiphopnc.com