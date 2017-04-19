CLOSE
Entertainment News
Trending
HomeEntertainment News

Taraji P. Henson Charges NC Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting!

0 reads
Leave a comment
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Taraji P. Henson is an unstoppable force. So haters: DON’T EVEN TRY IT! Or at the very least, do some fact checking.

One NC media outlet printed a false story indicating that the talented star would not be in attendance at Women’s Empowerment 2017 in Raleigh due to work conflicts.

The Howard University alumnus quickly put the record straight calling out the editorial for “#SLOPPYREPORTING”

With her award-winning performance in Hidden Figures, her outstanding work as Cookie on the juggernaut hit show, Empire — not to mention her best-selling autobiography, Around the Way Girl, to say Henson is “Winning” would be an understatement.

Taraji P. Henson Book Cover

Source: Simon & Schuster / Simon & Schuster

Don’t miss Taraji P. Henson as the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment 2017 this Saturday, April 22 at PNC Arena. For over 20 years Women’s Empowerment has been the leading event for women and families in the Triangle. Each year a sold out crowd gathers to see some the biggest names in the business while participating in workshops that help attendees live healthier lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially.

For the Latest Entertainment News:

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

Latest…

Taraji P. Henson Charges NC Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

News and Observer , Taraji P Henson , women's empowerment

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close