Faith Evans’ Daughter Shares A Heartfelt Message About Biggie

Check out the beautiful post.

'Notorious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

On the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G‘s death, fans and family alike are sharing their fondest memories of the hip-hop king.

Faith Evans‘ eldest daughter, and Biggie’s step daughter, Chyna, posted a beautiful message on Instagram, reminiscing about the little time she spent with the rapper. She wrote under the throwback photo, “20 years b… I don’t really talk about Big much but I’ll share something on this beautiful day. It’s honestly one of my only memories of him… I remember me and T’yanna being carried up to his casket to lay roses on his chest. I vividly remember his face in that casket, and I just remember thinking he looked so different. He looked so peaceful though he really did.”

The 23-year-old continued, “They said I called 911 after his funeral and said ‘my daddy died’ lol … I remember I used to see his shadow on my bedroom wall for a while and at first it scared me, but then I realized he was just watching over me… it’s really such a blessing to know he was apart of my life and me his. A man who, 20 years later, still has such a huge effect on the world. I’m so grateful to be somewhat apart of the legacy.”

Chyna is the oldest sister to Faith and Biggie’s son Christopher Jr. who was born just months before his father was killed.

R.I.P, B.I.G.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

