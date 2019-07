WorldStarHipHop founder Lee O’Denat a.k.a. “Q” has died at the early age of 43 after suffering a heart attack. Q was on an extreme workout to lose weight before his death.

Q was the CEO of the WorldStarHipHop site which kicked off in 2005 promoting mixtapes, underground videos, and outrageous street videos.

