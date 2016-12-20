Tupac Shakur To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The late Tupac Shakur will be joining fellow 2017 inductees Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez into the Rock and roll hall of Fame.

Tupac was a force to be reckoned with with his “in your face” style of raw hip during the ’90s which definitely left a mark on the music industry while fueling the infamous West Coast vs. East Coast rap beef which ultimately contributed to the deaths of Pac and the Notorious B.I.G..

