CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Breaking: Officer Charged In Shooting Death Of Philando Castile

0 reads
Leave a comment
Funeral Held For MN Police Shooting Victim Philando Castile

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said today that the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in July has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.

Philando Castile was shot by the officer while his fiancé and 4 year old daughter were in the car and witnessed the tragic killing.

Diamond Reynolds, the fiancé was recording the incident on Facebook Live just 40 seconds after the officer shot into the car as Castile was reaching for his i.d..

See story here

Black Lives Matter Activists You Needed To Know In 2015
4 photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 18 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close