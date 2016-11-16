Breaking: Officer Charged In Shooting Death Of Philando Castile

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said today that the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in July has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.

Philando Castile was shot by the officer while his fiancé and 4 year old daughter were in the car and witnessed the tragic killing.

Diamond Reynolds, the fiancé was recording the incident on Facebook Live just 40 seconds after the officer shot into the car as Castile was reaching for his i.d..

