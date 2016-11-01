CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Juan Conde Sits Down With Clovia Lawrence For 8 Questions

8 reads
Leave a comment

You hear her every morning and you see her throughout the Richmond community. KISS’s Clovia Lawrence aka “Miss Unity in Community” is a staple in the RVA – and for good reason.

With an impressive career in broadcasting that spans over three decades, Clo successfully marries the multi-faceted issues facing our neighborhoods with the energy and robust nature of the broadcasting industry as Radio One Richmond’s Community Outreach Director.

Recently, the broadcasting maven and community service pioneer sat down WRIC’s Juan Conde for the latest installment of “8 Questions.”

Describing her as “a voice for those who are dispossessed, for those who are disenfranchised, for those that are out of the mainstream,” Conde talked with Clo about the importance of posting her schedule online, how she handles discouraging times, and why she considers Richmond’s biggest issue our broken education system.

Clo also introduced her latest community project, The Miss Community Good Citizen Attendance Award. Get all the details on this and more in the interview above.

More:

Clovia Lawrence , Community , community clo , Interview , Juan Conde

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 46 mins ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 57 mins ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close