Juan Conde Sits Down With Clovia Lawrence For 8 Questions

You hear her every morning and you see her throughout the Richmond community. KISS’s Clovia Lawrence aka “Miss Unity in Community” is a staple in the RVA – and for good reason.

With an impressive career in broadcasting that spans over three decades, Clo successfully marries the multi-faceted issues facing our neighborhoods with the energy and robust nature of the broadcasting industry as Radio One Richmond’s Community Outreach Director.

Recently, the broadcasting maven and community service pioneer sat down WRIC’s Juan Conde for the latest installment of “8 Questions.”

Describing her as “a voice for those who are dispossessed, for those who are disenfranchised, for those that are out of the mainstream,” Conde talked with Clo about the importance of posting her schedule online, how she handles discouraging times, and why she considers Richmond’s biggest issue our broken education system.

Clo also introduced her latest community project, The Miss Community Good Citizen Attendance Award. Get all the details on this and more in the interview above.

