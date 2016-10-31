VIDEO: Jerry Lee Spent 23 Yrs In Prison For A Heroin Addiction

Clovia Lawrence and Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Present the “Listen Barbershop Talk” series about the Heroin Epidemic in Richmond, Virginia. We are on a mission to ‘reduce to end’ this epidemic in our city. Watch the facebook live event from Tight Lynz Barbershop on October 28, 2016.

Jerry Lee spent 23 years in prison for his heroin addiction. He said the body and not the mind had control of his addiction. Lee is gainfully employed and serves as a state volunteer with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC). He shares his testimony with solutions. Thank you Jerry Lee.