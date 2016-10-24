CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Suge Knight Files Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre For Millions Of Dollars

Another day, another Suge suit.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Suge Knight

Suge Knight and Dr. Dre have drama between them that’s way bigger than the fact that they were both main characters in Michel’le‘s Lifetime biopic.

According to reports, Suge filed a lawsuit against Dre, claiming that he hired a hitman to kill him over Beats By Dre. The former Death Row Records CEO says he had a lifetime management deal with Dre, which entitled him to a 30 percent cut of Dre’s entertainment earnings, but when Beats came along, Suge alleges that Dre tried to cut him out, in part because of Apple.

Apple, who bought Beats from Dre, reportedly didn’t want its brand associated with Suge. The lawsuit says that Dre then decided to hire a hitman to kill Suge at 1 OAK during the 2014 VMAs weekend, but he recovered from being shot seven times in the abdomen. The suit also claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. questioned a man named T-Money about the shooting, and he told investigators he was paid by Dre to kill Suge.

Suge is claiming that Dre and Universal, which produced Straight Outta Compton, paid Cle “Bone” Sloan $300,000, insinuating he would take care of the Suge problem. He’s also suing Dre, Apple, Universal and Tam’s Burgers in Compton, for unspecified damages, including 30 percent of Dre’s take from the Beats sale (which would equal around $300 million since Dre got $1 billion).

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Suge Knight Files Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre For Millions Of Dollars was originally published on globalgrind.com

apple , dr. dre , lawsuit , michelle , Suge Knight

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 3 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 3 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close