Felons Rights Restored, Register To Vote Saturday In RVA [VIDEO]

Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence and Rolling For Freedom (R4F) want to ensure that all Virginians are updated on the voting process. Rolling for Freedom specializes in voter registration, voter education, restoration of rights, rolling rallies, gubernatorial and senatorial community forums for candidates running for public office.
Governor Terry McAuliffe granted the rights of 206,000 additional individuals with felony offenses on April 22, 2016. These individuals must have completed incarceration and have been released from supervised probation and parole.
*The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the November 8, 2016 General Election is Monday, October 17, 2016. Register to vote or update your status here.
Our One Vote Matters Rolling Rallies are brought to you by Rolling For Freedom-R4F and the One Vote Campaign.
NOMAD’S RESTAURANT
SATURDAY, JULY 9, 2016
207 WEST BROOKLAND PARK BOULEVARD
RICHMOND, VA
10AM-2PM
DOWNHOME FAMILY REUNION
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2016
ABNER CLAY PARK
200 WEST CLAY STREET
RICHMOND, VA
4PM-8PM
SECOND STREET FESTIVAL
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2016
HISTORIC JACKSON WARD
2ND AND LEIGH STREET
RICHMOND, VA
12PM-7PM
MISS COMMUNITY’S CANCER SURVIVOR BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2016
CLUB 63 THIRTY-5 RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE
RICHMOND, VA
3PM-8PM