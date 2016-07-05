Felons Rights Restored, Register To Vote Saturday In RVA [VIDEO]

Vote up or power down your community!

Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence and Rolling For Freedom (R4F) want to ensure that all Virginians are updated on the voting process. Rolling for Freedom specializes in voter registration, voter education, restoration of rights, rolling rallies, gubernatorial and senatorial community forums for candidates running for public office.

Governor Terry McAuliffe granted the rights of 206,000 additional individuals with felony offenses on April 22, 2016. These individuals must have completed incarceration and have been released from supervised probation and parole.

*The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the November 8, 2016 General Election is Monday, October 17, 2016. Register to vote or update your status here.

Our One Vote Matters Rolling Rallies are brought to you by Rolling For Freedom-R4F and the One Vote Campaign.

NOMAD’S RESTAURANT

SATURDAY, JULY 9, 2016

207 WEST BROOKLAND PARK BOULEVARD

RICHMOND, VA

10AM-2PM

DOWNHOME FAMILY REUNION

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2016

ABNER CLAY PARK

200 WEST CLAY STREET

RICHMOND, VA

4PM-8PM

SECOND STREET FESTIVAL

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2016

HISTORIC JACKSON WARD

2ND AND LEIGH STREET

RICHMOND, VA

12PM-7PM

MISS COMMUNITY’S CANCER SURVIVOR BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2016

CLUB 63 THIRTY-5 RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

RICHMOND, VA

3PM-8PM