CLOSE
News One
Home

Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Debunks Clarence Thomas Rumors

Ginni Thomas dismissed the retirement talk as "bogus" in a Facebook post.

Talk of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ imminent retirement is, well, bogus, according to The Hill.

Thomas’ wife, Ginni, denounced the news reports Sunday in a Facebook post.

From The Hill:

The Examiner reported Sunday that Thomas is “mulling retirement after the presidential election.”

The report, which cited anonymous sources, said the George H. W. Bush appointee “has been considering retirement for awhile and never planned to stay until he died. “

“It is bogus,” Gin[n]i Thomas wrote in all capital letters on her post before calling out the reporter by name. “Paul Bedard needs to find a phone in his life and unnamed sources are worth as much as their transparency is.”

Thomas, who will turn 68 on June 23, is the lone Black Supreme Court Justice and one of the court’s most conservative members.

SOURCE: The Hill | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

SEE ALSO:

Look Who’s Talking Now: Justice Clarence Thomas Asks Questions During Case For First Time In 10 Years

George Takei Apologizes For Clarence Thomas ‘Clown In Blackface’ Comments

Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Debunks Clarence Thomas Rumors was originally published on newsone.com

Clarence Thomas , Ginni Thomas , Supreme Court

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 6 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close