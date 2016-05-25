CLOSE
News One
Home

Virginia Middle School Student Charged With Stealing Free Milk At School

A middle school student faces larceny charges in juvenile court for stealing a milk carton worth 65 cents.

Ryan Turk, a Graham Park Middle School student from Triangle, Virginia, was arrested, suspended, and charged for stealing a 65 cent milk carton from the lunch line, reports WJLA.

Shamise Turk says her son was within his rights to take the milk. He participates in the school’s free lunch program.

“I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I’m mad. It just went too far,” Shamise said to WJLA. “They are charging him with larceny, which I don’t have no understanding as to why he is being charged with larceny when he was entitled to that milk from the beginning.”

Ryan was handcuffed after an altercation with a Prince William County police officer.

“I yanked away from him. I told him to get off of me because he’s not my Dad,” the middle school student told WJLA.

Ryan was taken to the principal’s office and searched for drugs after officials said he was fidgety and inattentive while being questioned, his mother claimed.

Turk was suspended for theft, being disrespectful, and using his cell phone on campus, according to school officials.

A school spokesperson said to WTVR in a statement:

“The need for disciplinary action is determined by how a student behaves throughout any given incident,” An appeals process is in place to ensure the fairness of any disciplinary action.”

Ryan has been ordered to appear in juvenile court and charged with larceny. Shamise says she will fight the charges.

“This is ridiculous… this is beyond embarrassing… he’s at home for 65 cents,” she said.

SOURCES: WJLA, WTVR | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

SEE ALSO:

Illinois Honor Student Banned From Prom For Reciting “Dear Black Girls” Poem

Trial Set To Begin For Michael Jace, “The Shield” Actor Charged With Wife’s Murder

Virginia Middle School Student Charged With Stealing Free Milk At School was originally published on newsone.com

free lunch , Graham Park Middle School , milk , milk carton , Ryan Turk , Triangle Virginia , Virginia

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close