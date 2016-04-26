1,000 People Send Kids to Camp With $10 Donations Text KID to 23845

TAKE THE BIG-1O CHALLENGE TO SEND KIDS TO CAMP IN RVA

One-thousand people can send a kid to camp for the summer just simply text KID to 23845 and make a ten-dollar donation. Let’s get ready to send 40 kids to camp daily through May 5th.

Miss Community Clovia of Radio One Richmond, Alexander Lance Booker Foundation, the Enrichmond Foundation and NBC12 want to send kids to camp to keep them safe for the summer. The 9th Annual Send-A-Kid to Camp radiothon is Thursday, May 5, 2016, 8 a.m- 8 p.m on Radio One Richmond stations. Proceeds will benefit Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. The great escape camps will be held at 12 locations. Children from surrounding areas are invited to the camps that will run June 27, 2016- August 26, 2016. This year’s theme is “Up, Up and Away”

Why support the 9th Annual Send-A-Kid radiothon? Crime is high so less reduce incidences of violence by keeping children in a safe a structure environment as Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

Send-A- Kid to Camp was started nine years ago and why? I was the godmother of a handsome 12-year-old year old boy named Alexander Lance Booker. He loved fast cars and meeting new friends. He met new friends and let me say this they left him to die in the dirt alone, known as, Summertime Trauma Season. This is the time of season when medical professionals see a spike in injury of children from broken bones, head trauma, burns and deaths. His mother Kim Jones-Booker and I were devastated as part of us died in the dirt with him. We had to pick ourselves up and prevent this from happening to other children and their families. So, the inspiration for the for the radiothon is to keep kids safe because we could not save ALEX.

Today through May 5th, I am asking 1,000 people daily to donate $10 to keep kids safe for the summer just simply TEXT KID to 23845 and make a $10 donation. All donations are tax-deductible.

