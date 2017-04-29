Text KID to 23845 Send A Kid To Camp at Richmond Parks and Rec

Send-A-Kid to Camp for the summer in the city of Richmond at RPRC, again, that is all summer. Are you ready to keep children safe for summer? text KID to 23845

You can’t beat this price. It cost $250 to send a kid to camp the entire summer (June 26-August 25) at Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. The camps will run Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m. including breakfast, lunch, 30-minutes of curriculum, James River exploration, field trips, arts and crafts, swimming and sports.

It is nine-weeks of exploration and creative imagination. Learn more about summer camp 2017 at Richmondparks.com/parks

Here is how you can keep children safe this summer just simply make a donation at the Radio One Presents Miss Community’s 10th Annual Send-A-Kid to Camp radiothon on Thursday, May 4, 2017, 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Donations of any size are accepted on radiothon day or make a donation now text KID to 23845. All donations are tax-deductible. Brought to you by the Alexander Lance Booker Child Safety Foundation, Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, the EnRichmond Foundation, and NBC12.

Thank you in advance for sending kids to camp this year to reduce summertime “Trauma Season” gang affiliation, and human trafficking. Gangs and human traffickers want them but they can’t have them. Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence