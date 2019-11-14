CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday Line

Posted November 14, 2019

New York & Company Gabrielle Union Holiday Line 2019

Source: New York & Company / New York & Company


Gabrielle Union continues to keep wowing us this year, and her newest holiday line for New York & Company is no different. She truly outdid herself this season.

The collection is a beautiful assortment of shiny metallics, sequins, luxe fabrics, and dramatic flair. It also has something for everyone, so whether you’re attending a party or office happy hour, you can choose between classic sheath dresses, versatile blouses, and a ton of holiday glamour.

That, and for those on a budget, this line won’t break your bank. Most of the holiday collection is under $129.95.

But even better: The campaign’s models are incredibly inclusive, featuring two Black trans women, Ashlee Marie Preston and Isis King, WNBA player Candace Parker, dancer Nia Sioux, and Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks:

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday Line  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:New York & Company

2.

Source:New York & Company

3.

Source:New York & Company

4.

Source:New York & Company

5.

Source:New York & Company

6.

Source:New York & Company

7.

Source:New York & Company

8.

Source:New York & Company

9.

Source:New York & Company

10.

Source:New York & Company

11.

Source:New York & Company

12.

Source:New York & Company

13.

Source:New York & Company

14.

Source:New York & Company

15.

Source:New York & Company
Latest
15 items
Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
“Love Songs” Singer Kaash Paige On Dallas Love,…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Get Your Lipstick Game Ready For…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
21 items
21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 days ago
11.14.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Cardi B, Lizzo and More Read ‘Mean Tweets’…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Vivica A. Fox Dismisses Issa Rae’s ‘Set It…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY-BLACK AND WHITE
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Spend Christmas…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close