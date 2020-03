The Radio One Career Fair 2020 Brings Employers And Job Seekers Together!

The Radio One Career Fair was held yesterday (March 10) at Chesterfield Town Center from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Multiple employers were on-hand to take resumes and speak to employment hopefuls. Resources to help with resume building and career development were also present.

The event was free and open to the public.

Participating employers included Professional Career Institute, Anthem, Chesterfield Police Department, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Chesterfield County Sherriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Corrections Center, John Tyler Community College, Bug Busters, Jackie’s on Laburnum, Paramount Builders, Dominion Youth Services, Adore Family Services, All Native Group, US Department of State, Top Golf and 160 Drive Academy.

See pictures from the Radio One Career Fair below!