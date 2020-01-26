Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Diddy, Meek Mill, Lauren London. Roc Nation’s annual Grammy brunch brought out the biggest names in Black Hollywood this weekend and the festivities were more extravagant as ever.
The Black Excellence At Roc Nation’s Grammy Brunch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
4. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: CEO of Sony Music Group Rob Stringer and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,performance group,sony,brunch,rob stringer
6. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Robert Kraft attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
10. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
11. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,bestpix
12. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
14. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
16. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
18. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,clarence avant
19. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Alex Avant, Jay-Z, Clarence Avant, Sean Combs and John Legend attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,john legend,brunch,clarence avant
20. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,bestpix,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
21. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25:(L-R) Guest, Quincy Brown, Jay-Z, June Ambrose, Mark Pitts, Sean Combs and Joey Bada$$ attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,june,june ambrose,joey bada$$,quincy brown
22. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,beyonce knowles,bestpix
23. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,beyonce knowles
24. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette
29. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Juan Perez , Sean Combs, Meek Mill and Tyran ‘Tata’ Smith attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill
30. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Usher, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,joey bada$$
31. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Juan Perez, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Kareem Burke attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,dj khaled,sean combs,brunch