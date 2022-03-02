The Best Dressed Street Style Moments From NYFW 2022

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The firstmay have just ended but the style, chile, still lives on. While industry rags sometimes describe fashion week as just an exaggerated trade show for buyers, stylists and editors, it continues to be much more. Especially for fashion lovers of color.

Because each year in September, and most recently, February, Black attendees flood the streets demanding attention and immediately taking up space. Their street style not only expresses their personal fashion story, but it also sends a message to the world.

The bolder and more in trend the outfit, the more likely you are to get pictured whether you are a celebrity or not. Making what you wear even that more important.

Despite the Omicron variant – and snowy winter weather – Black fashion-goers and insiders showed up and showed out this year. International model and activist Aweng Ade-Chuol slayed in an oversized black and white Christopher John Rogers outfit while speaking on a NYFW The Talks panel focused on redefining beauty in the fashion and beauty industries on February 12. Influencer and blogger Achieng Agutu wowed photographers and fellow attendees on February 13 in a bright orange jumpsuit and black and white houndstooth booties. And, FashionBombDaily’s Claire Sulmers stunned wearing Sergio Hudson from head to toe at his anticipated February 14 runway show.

Other celebrities and influencers with notable outfits included Megan Thee Stallion who wore all-black leather to this season’s Coach show, Lori Harvey who wore an all-white Michael Kors suit to the designer’s February showing, and La La Anthony who attended LaQuan Smith’s show wearing a purple two-piece LQ skirt set.

On the streets, the biggest trends centered around statement outerwear. Attendees wore faux furs and shaggy cardigans, vegan, faux, and real leather pieces, bold prints and colors, and mixed media coats. Chunky knitwear also kept attendees cozy yet couture and sneakers and combat boots were a frequent comfortable choice.

Telfar totes were an attendee favorite along with structured handbags, fur purses, and colorful clutches. From bags to hats – and everything in between – accessories were key to a complete stand out NYFW outfit. Attendees elevated their looks with gloves that were both fashionable and functional, shade-hiding sunglasses, exaggerated hats, masks and wide belts.

Below you will find a gallery with some of our favorite looks from throughout NYFW seen in the streets, in the hallways, and at the installations. These attendees not only understood the assignment, but they are a refreshing reminder of the continued influence of Black culture on the fashion industry.

The Best Dressed Street Style Moments From NYFW 2022