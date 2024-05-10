Listen Live
Sports

Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced the jersey numbers for their 2024 rookie draft class that they will wear for their rookie season.

This provides a hint of identity for these young players that they will embody as they embark on their NFL careers.

Take a look at Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class below!

The post Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. #97 – Laiatu Latu

#97 - Laiatu Latu Source:Getty

2. #10 – Adonai Mitchell

#10 - Adonai Mitchell Source:Getty

3. #71 – Matt Goncalves

#71 - Matt Goncalves Source:Getty

4. #60 – Tanor Bortolini

#60 - Tanor Bortolini Source:Getty

5. #6 – Anthony Gould

#6 - Anthony Gould Source:Getty

6. #57 – Jaylon Charlies

#57 - Jaylon Charlies Source:Getty

7. #30 – Jaylin Simpson

#30 - Jaylin Simpson Source:Getty

8. #33 – Micah Abraham

#33 - Micah Abraham Source:Getty

9. #74 – Jonah Laulu

#74 - Jonah Laulu Source:Getty
Trending
6 items
Style & Fashion

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, And More Attend Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

13 items
News

Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”

Lifestyle

Here’s Your Lineup for Stone Soul 2024: Tickets On Sale Now

News

NAACP President Derrick Johnson Is Being Awarded For His Efforts To Ban Menthol Cigarettes

Local

USDA Announces Changes to School Meals Starting in Fall of 2024

Sports

Tyrese Maxey Wins 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award

Local

Stone Soul 2024: Media Credential Application [Click Here]

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close