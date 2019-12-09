CLOSE
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s Wig Line Debut

Posted December 8, 2019

Kenya has not missed a beat on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but on tonight’s episode she tried it. Tried. It. Basically, she’s still just as petty as she ever was and put on her troll shoes tonight. Basically Marlo Hampton had an event debuting her wig line called HER. The other ladies came through and kept it drama-free at first.

But then Kenya, who said she wasn’t coming—because we all know she and Marlo don’t get along—decided to storm Marlo’s event. Sis came through with a marching band carrying signs that said, “Your edges matter,” advertising her hair care line. This was basically Kenya making fun of the fact that Marlo has no edges, which isn’t a secret.

Marlo took it in stride at first. She talked about how she wished she had thicker edges and that Kenya was blessed with thick full hair. But Marlo’s grace didn’t last long. She eventually had security escort Kenya out. In other words, Kenya got a taste of her own medicine because we all know she has escorted her fair share of people out of events. 

The real miracle is that Marlo kept it so cool. Because some of the people watching this show had other thoughts.

