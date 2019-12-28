But we also recognize that given the circle of life, 2019 was also a time to say goodbye to those we lost in our community as well. Here’s a look at some of the people we held dear that sadly died this year.

Rest in power.

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Nipsey Hussle (August 15, 1985 – March 31, 2019) Source:Getty The 34-year-old Inglewood rapper was gunned down in front of his clothing store this spring. The marathon continues.

2. Diahann Carroll (July 17, 1935 – October 4, 2019) Source:Getty The legendary actress, known for her iconic “Dynasty” character Dominique Deveraux, lost her battle with cancer. She was 84-years-old.

3. Jessye Norman (September 15, 1945 – September 30, 2019) Source:Getty The“ majestic Soprano” and multiple Grammy winner died of septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015. She was 74 years old. The opera legend was she was “one of the most decorated of American singers,” winning five Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.

4. Toni Morrison (February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019) Source:Getty The Nobel Prize-winning novelist, known for masterpieces such as “Tar Baby” and “Beloved” passed in August after suffering a “short illness.” Her legacy will be carried on by the writers she has inspired over the years.

5. John Singleton (January 6, 1968 – April 28, 2019) Source:Getty The Oscar-nominated director who quietly suffered from heart disease died hours after being taken life support after suffering from a massive strong this spring. The “Boyz N The Hood” and “Baby Boy” filmmaker was a major staple in Black film.

6. James Ingram (February 16, 1952 – January 29, 2019) Source:Getty The “Baby Come To Me” singer lost his battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Robinson, and their six children.

7. Kristoff St. John (July 15, 1966 – February 3, 2019) Source:Getty Beloved daytime soap star Kristoff St. John was found dead in his home earlier this year from an apparent suicide.

8. John Witherspoon (January 27, 1942 – October 29, 2019) Source:Getty The popular actor, comedian and character actor died this fall at the age of 77. The star of the “Friday” movie franchise was a staple in movies such as “Boomerang” and “A Vampire in Brooklyn” and TV shows including “The Boondocks” and “The Wayans Bros.”

9. Juice Wrld (December 2, 1998 – December 8, 2019) Source:WENN The 21-year-old Chicago-native died after allegedly swallowing a bunch of pills, and suffering a fatal seizure. The “Goodbye & Good Riddance” rapper will be missed.