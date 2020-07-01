CLOSE
Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Side Piece

Social media is having a meme-filled day after the release of the hour-long interview of August Alsina sharing very personal details of his life.

There are always frequent talks about Jada and Will Smith’s relationship, as they’ve been rumored to be swingers or in an open marriage.  The couple has said they’re “life partners” and have voiced that they will not divorce.

Since the release of the interview, Twitter has reacted to August sharing that he was deeply in love with the married woman says that Will gave him the blessing.

After Twitter digested the video here’s what social media had to say… 

