Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury/ Amy Sussman/ Paras Griffin / Getty


It’s culture’s biggest night. Black Hollywood is in the building for the 2021 BET Awards, bringing the fashion and music moments we love!

Before the show began, celebrities like The City Girls, Zendaya, Ciara and Ashanti were already trending for their fashion. Cardi B revealed her baby bump in a bejeweled body suit. Host Taraji P. Henson transitioned through a dozen fabulous looks as she paid tribute to female entertainers on the show.

Zendaya paid homage to Beyonce wearing the vintage Versace gown Bey famously wore in her Crazy In Love video. “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!” her stylist and image architect Law Roach wrote on Instagram.

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the star-studded evening.

1. The City Girls

The City Girls Source:Getty

The City Girls stepped onto the BET Awards red carpet in sequin looks that sent them straight to the Twitter trending topic list.

2. Andra Day

Andra Day Source:Getty

Andra Day Gave us flowy vibes on the 2021 BET Awards in a layered pink and orange gown.

3. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty

“Respect” actress Jennifer Hudson is starting to step out for award season and she came to make a statement in this bold black number.

4. Lil’ Kim

Lil' Kim Source:Getty

Lil’ Kim attended the BET Awards draped in beads and strappy sandals that stretched to her inner thigh.

5. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

Issa Rae gave us a white moment in this Statement blazer dress from Balmain.

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion gave us body-ody-ody in a goddess look with jewels. 

7. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

Ciara showed off her her recent weight loss of over 30 pounds in a sparkling jumpsuit and boots.

8. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

Lil Nas X served two looks at the 2021 BET Awards. 

9. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin brought the melanin and a pop of color to the BET Awards with this colorful pairing.

10. Sevyn Streeter

Sevyn Streeter Source:Getty

Sevyn Streeter gave us body-ody in this golden stomach baring dress that shows off her toned physique.

11. Coi Leray

Coi Leray Source:Getty

Coi Leray stayed true to her signature sexy tomboy swag and rocked a bralet and baggy cargo pants.

12. Ebony Obsidian

Ebony Obsidian Source:Getty

‘Sisters’ star Ebony Obsidian gave us body and big hair in this sexy gown that shows off her incredible figure.

13. H.E.R

H.E.R Source:Getty

With a new album “Back Of My Mind,” and several BET nominations  H.E.R has a lot to celebrate. The popular artist took to the red carpet in a black blazer and sheer pants.

14. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

Lil Nas X took a page out of Billy Porter’s fashion book and gave us a moment we’ll be talking about all week. The ‘Montero’ pop star donned a gown with exposed pecs. 

15. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson looked radiant in a sheer Versace corset gown with thigh high split. Henson was styled by Jason Bolden and her silky sleek tresses were laid by Tym Wallace. 

16. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox Source:Getty

Soul songstress Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a white cutout gown with high split.

17. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:Getty

New mom Summer Walker is showing off her post-pregnancy body in a hip-hugging ruched gown. 

18. Flo Milli

Flo Milli Source:Getty

On the rise rapper Flo Milli set the red carpet ablaze in this see-through midi dress and long flowing locks.

19. Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling Source:Getty

“Confidence” issue cover star Eva Marcille and hubby Michael Sterling served Black love on the red carpet.

