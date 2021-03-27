We may be in our first virtual award season but not even a pandemic could ups stop Black Hollywood from stepping out to celebrate Black excellence at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP Image Awards are for us, by us. The annual celebratory event highlights the best in Black and we love to see it!

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence 52nd NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com