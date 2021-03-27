CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Posted 16 hours ago

We may be in our first virtual award season but not even a pandemic could ups stop Black Hollywood from stepping out to celebrate Black excellence at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP Image Awards are for us, by us. The annual celebratory event highlights the best in Black and we love to see it!

1. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

Actress and “One Night In Miami” director Regina King looked stunning in a custom copper Oscar De La Renta dress with train and Stuart Weitzman sandals. Styled by Wayman + Micah, this might be our favorite Regina King look this award season.

2. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty

“Sistas” star Novi Brown wore her first couture gown by Ivy Showroom to the Image Awards with hair, by hair poet Fesa Noel, that defied gravity. 

